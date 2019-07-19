Prince Kaybee calls out trolls for dragging Lady Zamar over her acne

Prince Kaybee has come out in Lady Zamar's defence to tell trolls where to get off. This after, he posted a picture of them together and trolls targeted Lady Zamar for the acne on her face.

The Wajelwa hitmaker told trolls how horrible they were and how they had sad lives if they constantly had to shift the focus from someone's talent to their imperfections.

"Posted a pic of me and Lady Zamar yesterday and it breaks my heart that we ignore people's gifts only to highlight their imperfections like we are anywhere near perfect ourselves," he said.

Prince Kaybee and Lady Zamar's fans had given up on experiencing the magic these two create after they had a fall out soon after the release of Charlotte. The fall out, which made headlines in 2017 was allegedly over awards and it saw Lady Zamar being snubbed out of the music video. However, she kept mum on the "beef" and Prince denied that they were beefing.

But it seems that they'e left whatever happened behind them, which is why it was no surprise that Prince took to his Twitter call tweeps to order for their trolling of Lady Zamar for her acne.