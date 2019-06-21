Vocalist blossoms under Prince Kaybee's music label

Rose Nkau was meant for the music industry.

With her deep voice, she was such a sought-after vocalist that her sneaky teachers would dress her up as a boy to sing in the boys choir.

There is no need for mischief any longer as Nkau comes into her own.

She is now on the verge of a promising music career after signing up to the award-winning, multi-platinum selling producer and DJ Prince Kaybee's label Low Key Records.

Her debut single Take It All drops next week. She has already featured on Kaybee's The Weekend off his album Re Mmino.

Going only as Rose, Nkau was born in Luka village, near Rustenburg, but grew up between that and Phela, another village.

She discovered her extraordinary voice when she was 12.

"I discovered that I had a voice different from everybody else's, so I sang in school choirs and the teachers would put me in a boys choir and dressed me up as a boy in order to win," she remembers.

At 14 she was recruited to the worship team at Born Again Christian church.

After matric her single-parent mother, Caroline, couldn't send her to varsity due to financial challenges, so her uncle stepped in and encouraged her to study electrical engineering at Western College in Randfontein. After passing N2, music sent her back home to Rustenburg, but she became a nail technician, a job that earned her money while she chased her music dream.

She did small gigs and worked with local DJs to build her name.