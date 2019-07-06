LOL! Prince Kaybee’s 'fan snub' sparks conversation about 'rude' celebs
Prince Kaybee was recently labelled as one of the "worst celebs" when it comes to blowing off fans' love after one hurt fan expressed his disappointment in Kaybee.
But as that thread blew up, many other local celebs were exposed for their "uncalled rudeness".
Celebrities all over the world are confronted by mobs of adoring fans on a daily basis but they aren't always in the "mood" to engage, as most humans do, but fans don't always understand their idols' "rude" behaviour.
This particular fan took to Twitter to comment on the famous "O jewa ke eng?" tweet by Keabetswe to say that he was left hot and bothered by how Prince Kaybee blew him off like a "fly". In fact, the guy said he was pulling his fan "membership".
"I used to be a huge fan of Prince Kaybee until I met him outside centurion mall. I gave him a really humble shoutout but he blew me off like I was a fly... our celebs though."
I used to be a huge fan of @PrinceKaybee_SA until I met him outside centurion mall I gave him a really humble shoutout but he blew me off like I was a fly???? our celebs though https://t.co/OvMCV42PCb— EetzBlaq?? (@iam_Eetzblaq) July 1, 2019
Others immediately jumped on the thread to defend him, saying he must have been having a bad day. While others mentioned similar experiences they had at the hands of other celebs.
It wasn't all bad though, here's a few interesting tweets from the thread.
Try meeting @rikyrickworld yoh truly a humbled person, wasn't a fan until him at my place of work, much love for this, his down to earth, his never on a bad mood, even if he is, he knows that his work involves people so uyishiya ekhaya e mood e bad, big up man— Thokozani Babakasbu (@BabakaSbu_zelco) July 2, 2019
Lesley (Ndalamo on Muvhango) once took pics with almost half the people who attended a funeral. He had no problem at all. Some of these celebs forget that the fans make them.— #HandsOffMkhwebane (@MphoWaHara) July 2, 2019
you should try @Miss_LIRA she is the worst. she actually made me stop greeting celebs and actually mind my business when I see them.#goodLessonLearnedThou— #EFFDefenceForce (@MoselaMotloung) July 2, 2019
I'll never forget when I met @KwestaDaKAR back in 2016 .. I asked him for a hug told him how much I loved him and his craft, he was very humble and welcoming. ...nice dude pic.twitter.com/SKwS890y7y— ?Keabetswe Thandeka? (@thandeka_kea) July 2, 2019