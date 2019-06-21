Lady Zamar won't just give up on love

Songbird Lady Zamar is as enchanting as a butterfly - beautiful and graceful, and equally difficult to catch.

On Wednesday night this week, the Tembisa-born beauty was having her birthday soirée and she's dressed like a monarch - a black-veined orange, milkweed butterfly.

She refuses to disclose to me how old she's turning - I guess a lady never reveals her age. Everyone of her invited guests keep calling her Yami. A quick Google search informs me that it's short for her birth name Yamikani Janet Banda.

She is also launching on the night her second album titled Monarch.

"I feel amazing and happy, for the first time this year actually," she says. "The album has been a lot of anxiety and now that it's coming out it's a huge relief."

Lady Zamar started working on the 20-track dance album in April 2017.

She says she wrote and recorded a total of 900 songs during the period. She describes the finished product as more personal than her debut offering King Zamar.