Holly Rey revives Mabrrr spirit with her Sama

House chanteuse Holly Rey emerged as the underdog to clinch the public-voted Record of the Year at the SA Music Awards (Samas) last Saturday.

She made history with her song Deeper, by becoming the first woman in 20 years to scoop the highly sought-after honour. The last female to win the award was Brenda Fassie with Vulindlela in 1999 when it was still referred to as Song of the Year.

Real name Holly Wasserfall, reveals that Mabrrr has always been her spirit animal.

Her sassy sense of swagger makes her this generation's PJ Powers with a mix of Claire Johnston and Tamara Dey.

"My entire life I've lived like a Brenda Fassie," she confesses to Time Out. "I know all the lyrics to Vulindlela. It's one of my favourite South African songs. To be mentioned in the same bracket as her is an absolute honour."

The 23-year-old singer beat some tough competition, including AKA's hip-hop banger Fela in Versace, Dladla Mshunqisi's gqom smash Pakisha and Vusi Nova's anthemic As'phelelanga.