Sjava and Lady Zamar end secret love affair
Mzansi was caught sleeping when local musicians Lady Zamar and Sjava publicly confirmed the end of their two-year relationship, that no one knew even existed.
To the shock of his many fans, a loved up Sjava, whose real name is Jabulani Hadebe, took to Twitter to reveal his love for Lady Zamar, whose real name is Janet Banda.
The social media expose of the couple shows the singer kissing her affectionately on the cheek, while the Love is Blind songstress decked out in all white, smiles coyly.
However, the 34-year-old Collide singer was quick to shut down all speculation, saying the two-year relationship had ended last month.
Banda said Hadebe wanted their love life to stay under wraps.
In a tweet she said: “Yeah we dated from June 2017 and ended things in March 2019... That’s all so y’all can stop with the questions..”
Just a month ago while on stage at international RnB singer Tamia concert where Lady Zamar was an opening act, she hinted that she was in a love triangle and was about to release a new single called This is Love.
Her management confirmed that she indeed posted the comment and that she was focusing on her music.
“Although Lady Zamar maintains privacy with her personal life, we can confirm the statement sent from her social media page and would make no further comment on the matter,” said her publicist Kim Sineke.
“Lady Zamar is currently focusing on her music and her new single This Is Love,” she added.
Sjava said his account was hacked and it was not him who posted the pictures.