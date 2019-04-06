Sjava and Lady Zamar end secret love affair

Mzansi was caught sleeping when local musicians Lady Zamar and Sjava publicly confirmed the end of their two-year relationship, that no one knew even existed.

To the shock of his many fans, a loved up Sjava, whose real name is Jabulani Hadebe, took to Twitter to reveal his love for Lady Zamar, whose real name is Janet Banda.

The social media expose of the couple shows the singer kissing her affectionately on the cheek, while the Love is Blind songstress decked out in all white, smiles coyly.

However, the 34-year-old Collide singer was quick to shut down all speculation, saying the two-year relationship had ended last month.

Banda said Hadebe wanted their love life to stay under wraps.