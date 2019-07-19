'I chained my girl to shield her from harm'

A 30-year-old mother has admitted to chaining her disabled daughter, 12, to a chair in their home, but says she only did so to protect her.

The mother of three from Bela Bela Extension 9, Limpopo, appeared briefly in court on a charge of child neglect.

She was arrested on Tuesday after police received a tip-off about the girl who was tied to a chair and locked inside the house.

Speaking to Sowetan from her holding cell at the court, the mother said she did not mean to hurt her child.

"I'm asking for forgiveness from everyone out there who thinks I'm a bad mother. I'm sorry, I was protecting her from going out and roaming the streets.

"I didn't know I was doing something wrong. Whoever reported me should have come to warn me about it. I would have listened, now I'm in trouble with the law and I don't know where will I get the bail money. Worse, I'm worried about my two other children," said the weeping mother.