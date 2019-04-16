WATCH| DJ Maphorisa wants to sign THIS kid who has gone viral for his amazing vocals
You know that you have to be an incredible talent when both DJ Maphorisa and Cassper Nyovest are falling over themselves to praise you and, in the case of Maphorisa, even want to sign you to their record label.
A video of 15-year-old Likhey Booi from Port Elizabeth went viral this week. In the video he can be heard singing Ami Faku's Ndikhethe Wena.
This is Likhey Booi, the young man I'll be featuring in my show, #celebratingafricansong at @PEOperaHouse. Here singing @Ami_Faku's "Ndikhethe Wena". ❤️❤️❤️?? pic.twitter.com/KvIDAvzTWR— Dumza Maswana (@dumzamaswana) April 15, 2019
The video captured the attention of several big names in the music industry, including DJ Maphorisa and Cassper Nyovest.
Cassper didn't hold back on the praise, telling fans that the boy was pure talent.
Wow!!! Just Wow!!!! What a talent!!! What a voice!!! So glad this ended up on my timeline!!! https://t.co/EISIczvxs6— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 15, 2019
Even RnB crooner Donald was impressed.
DJ Maphorisa has a real eye for talent, having given a platform to the likes of Moonchild and Mlindo the Vocalist in the past.
He didn't even hesitate to register his interest in signing Likhey Booi.
Can i sign this boy n make his dream come true ??❤️ https://t.co/9eIrDDxB4i— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) April 15, 2019
Attempts to contact DJ Maphorisa and his team for further comment was unsuccessful, but speaking to our sister publication TshisaLIVE one of Likhey's mentor, Jazz maestro Dumza Maswana, said he was honoured by the request.
"I showed his parents the request and it is up to them. They can see that he has an incredible talent and they want to nurture it. So they let him have opportunities, but only if it doesn't distract him from school. They have made it clear that education comes first.
"It hasn't just been Maphorisa, there has been others, but it is up to the parents to decide. Of course, I will advise here and there, but it is ultimately their decision. I think he has an incredible talent that will go far."
He is currently working with Dumza ahead of their show together at the Port Elizabeth Opera House next month. The show will also feature The Soil muso Ntsika Ngxanga.
Dumza said that up to this point, Likhey has performed mostly in church where his father is a musician. He added that Likhey was a little taken aback by all the attention on him.
"He is excited but I don't think he understands it all. I showed him that he is trending and he was like 'that's nice'. I don't think he understands it all. He is humble and just focuses on his music.