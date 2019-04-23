Women rappers to show mettle at Gigi Gang Show

The kasi of Rockville in Soweto will be rocked by the booming sounds of hip-hop when some of Mzansi's top female rappers take the game to their male counterparts next month.

Never seen before on these shores, The Gigi Gang Show, a vision of crafty rapper Gigi LaMayne, is set to blow away fans at its inaugural event to be held at Elkah Stadium on May 4.

Gigi LaMayne, in partnership with lit producer Miz Brown Msimanga, curated the show with the objective of giving women rappers the opportunity to show that they can hold their own against their male buddies if given the chance to showcase their talent.

As a result, the Bozza hitmaker, born Gabriella Manney, said the show will be headlined by six of Mzansi's hottest MCs including Fifi Cooper, Nadia Nakai, Nokwazi, Mpumi, Rouge and Moozlie.

It does not end there - Gigi and Miz Brown have also secured the services of veteran entertainers Celeste Ntuli and Khanyi Mbau to make a special appearance.

However, the line-up has also been spiced up with male performers that Gigi believes should be honoured for the roles they have played in helping with the development of female rappers in the country.

Kwesta, Khuli Chana and Zakwe, among others, will be the male acts that will support the event. Some of hottest DJs in Mzansi including Zan-D, Sabby and Clock have also made the cut.

"A lot of male hip-hop artists have their own shows, an example being Cassper Nyovest, who has his own #FillUp. Such shows are usually dominated by men, but this one is by women.

"The show seeks to inspire young, aspiring female rappers and singers to pursue their dream in the entertainment industry and not think that women have slim opportunities in music.

"The male figures were carefully chosen ... [they] have done something in their lives to contribute to women success.