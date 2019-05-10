Bakkie driver accused of driving over parking guard freed on bail

The driver of the vehicle appeared to be insisting on driving against a one-way system in a shopping centre car park while the guard remonstrated with him.

Steyn, from Kraaifontein, handed himself over to the police this week, and in a seven-page affidavit told the court his health was at risk in the cells.

"I am in relatively good health and do not suffer from any illness," the affidavit read. "The conditions in the cells are so bad that several inmates suffer from tuberculosis, the prison itself is overcrowded.

"My incarceration has placed severe emotional strain on myself as well as my family. The conditions in the cells are of a very bad nature and I fear I will contract other diseases and viruses should I not be released from custody."

Steyn said he owned a home maintenance business and makes up to R10,000 monthly. He asked the court to release him on R2,000 bail.

"Should I not be granted bail I will be unable to earn a livelihood and as a result thereof I will be unable to to support myself as well as my family," he said.

Steyn was not asked to plead. The court granted him bail and ordered him not to interfere with the investigation. He will be back in court on June 27.

TimesLIVE has established that the security guard has been discharged from hospital.