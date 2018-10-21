Revellers warm up to Kaygee's vibe

Kaygee The Vibe grew up on a staple of house music, courtesy of the likes of DJ Fresh, Ganyani and Claude, and today he's riding the wave as a gqom DJ.

Kaygee, 25, whose real name is Katlego Mlangeni, has released a vibrant club banger titled Weh DJ, featuring Busiswa, which is no mean feat considering how in demand Busisiwe is.

He says that the single reflects what he is about. "I bring the vibe and make sure people have a good time and this song is about all that. Busisiwe brings her own fire, she's got her own wave going on."

The single is part of an EP that he is about to drop and includes a repertoire of sounds and influences that made up his childhood.

"You get a sense of who I am, what I love, what I love to play and what I listen to. It's inspired by the musical movement I'm all about."

His stepfather used to run a beauty salon and often hosted stokvels and the throbbing beats of house were imprinted in his DNA, so much so that by the time he was 15, music had become a certain career.