It's all systems go for the Kwaito and House Music Awards despite it being marred by controversy over the last few months and DJ Sbu has been unveiled as the host.

The awards ceremony was slammed after it booked convicted rapist Brickz to perform at the nomination party in August.

When Brickz was billed to perform‚ he was out on bail pending his leave to appeal.

He has since went back to prison.

DJ Sbu told TshisaLIVE that he was excited to be a part of a celebration of home brewed music.

As far as the controversy goes‚ Sbu said it's at the organisers' discretion.

"I am excited about MCing the awards‚ I mean to honour kwaito and house. Obviously‚ I am not the organiser I am the talent roped in to host the awards. I was booked to come and host the actual awards, so obviously I don't make the decisions‚ so the organisers are the ones that do that."