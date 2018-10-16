Mampintsha recently announced that he'll be retiring soon and will be handing over the baton to Babes Wodumo‚ who has been his most trusted protégé. Chatting to TshisaLIVE‚ Babes has opened up about how Mampintsha has helped shape her career.

Babes explained that despite the recent "controversy" that has surrounded her relationship (both personal and professional) with the West Ink boss‚ she and Mampintsha have never been better.

"Mampintsha and I are fine. Despite everything that has been said about us‚ si right thina. We've known each other before all this and he's helped me build Babes Wodumo. He also encourages me to be the best I can be. For example‚ just like he grew up and started West Ink‚ he gave me a chance to grow up and create Wena Wodumo Entertainment. That is what mentorship is about and what I hope to be for the people I will sign under my label."

The Wololo hitmaker explained that just like Mampintsha was managed by DJ Tira's Afrotainment but owned West Ink‚ she was still under West Ink but owned Wena Wodumo Entertainment‚ which for her was all about securing the future.

Babes PR made it clear that Babes was not willing to answer any questions about her personal relationship and Babes explained why that was.

"Part of the biggest lessons I learnt the hard way was not to talk about my personal life. That often takes over and people are always on your case about what's happening next and that time you are over that topic and want to talk about work. It overshadows what we are actually here to do‚" she said.