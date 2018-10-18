5 minutes with Moonchild Sanelly

Moonchild, as she is commonly known, is anything but boring. She expresses herself freely, is vocal about her sexuality and thrills fans with her riveting stage performances. Although in the music industry for over 12 years, many started to take notice when the blue-haired songstress featured on DJ Maphorisa’s hit Midnight Starring. Zola Zingithwa spoke to her about her music and a few other things.

You've been in the industry for years and have even performed overseas. What's it like suddenly blowing up in South Africa?

It was awesome, because from 2017 we started jazzing and I was like, 'you know what? it's crazy that everything is going to blow up outside'. I sing in Xhosa and I want to be appreciated by the people that actually ... [understand my music].

You and DJ Maphorisa seem to have this great working relationship. What's it like working with him?

No, it's freaking awesome working with Phori. Like, we work so easily together. We work very well together, so you're gonna hear more. He lives a couple houses down the road from my house. It's just an authentic relationship where we just get along, musically it just clicks. I love working with him.

I was about to ask. Should we be expecting any more bangers for the summer?

Yes. So right now we just dropped one with Pantoranking in Nigeria (Osikapa). There was another big collaboration we just did with Nigeria's current top artist, Slimcase. And there is like a lot of collaborations because Nigeria's just like here now. And so it looks like my 2019 is going to be Europe, Nigeria, US ... coz some of them are booked up. It's gonna be a crazy year.

I heard that you want to do a talk show about sexuality?

Yeah! The sex show and the sex shops and the nude clubs. I'm gonna do them.

Even a nude club?

Yes, I'm doing it. You guys [the media] think I'm joking. Listen to my lyrics.

So when are you opening it [the nude club]?

Three years from now. But I'm gonna be throwing a party but no media allowed. So when you get there cameras will be confiscated. And you can just experience a sex theme party for my birthday.

For your birthday, when?

November.

This year?

Let me tell you something. I want to create the culture, so that by the time I open the club there is already a community that knows that I can just chill out, I can walk naked and dance and party. No cameras. I want to build that thing. So I'm gonna start with parties, because I'm going to make it normal. Because we all have sex, we all love it and why are we scared?

Last question, did you really patent your hair?

Yes, years ago. I knew this moment would come and someone would jack my power. I did it actually, everyone thought I was crazy, I didn't care. I just knew. I knew it coz I had red before. I had it for like seven years, then Rihanna's video came out like 2011, I remember. I went upstairs [and] shaved my head. I was like, 'I'm not playing this game'. And then when it grew and I had just moved here and I did this one and I patented this one from word go. I knew it was gonna be jacked even if it would take three or four years. It's taken four or five years. So it's fine. But I own it. Every celebrity ndizakulinda obe famous, if you copy my hair, I'm gonna go collect the royalties. Royalties! Let me tell you something [laughs].