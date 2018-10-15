Despite losing in the quarterfinals of the ATP 1000 event in Shanghai‚ South Africa’s Kevin Anderson is still on track to qualify for the World Tour finals in London next month.

The prestigious season-finale at the O2 Arena includes the top eight ranked singles players and top-eight doubles teams after the Paris Masters‚ which ends on November 4.

The ATP World Tour Finals takes place on November 11-18‚ and Anderson is close to securing his place in the elite tournament for the first time after a superb year.

Anderson is currently ranked No 7 in the Race to London after losing in the quarterfinals to eventual Shanghai winner Novak Djokovic last Friday.

In what has been a great comeback year for the Serbian‚ Djokovic‚ who defeated Anderson in the Wimbledon final‚ also won the US Open and is now ranked No 2 in the world.

Anderson’s world ranking peaked at No 5 in July but has slipped back in recent weeks with German Alexander Zverev moving back into the top five.

Currently‚ Rafael Nadal‚ Djokovic‚ Juan Martin del Potro‚ Roger Federer and Zverev have already qualified for London.

Regarding the other three places available‚ Marin Cilic and Anderson are one step away from qualifying.

Before the World Tour Finals‚ there are still the tournaments in Moscow‚ Stockholm‚ Antwerp‚ Vienna‚ Basel and Paris.

With 3800 and 3700 points respectively‚ Cilic and Anderson have a good lead over their opponents. Dominic Thiem is currently eighth in the Race.

Del Potro though‚ revealed that he is suffering from a fractured kneecap sustained in a fall in Shanghai and it’s doubtful whether he will play again this season.

Zverev who lost in the Shanghai semi-finals against Djokovic‚ secured his place in London with that showing.

“It's great to finally officially make it and again be a part of the best eight‚ which is an elite group‚” said Zverev. “It is a goal for everyone at the beginning of the season.

"I'm very pleased to be in London again and get another opportunity to play there for the second year in a row. I'm looking forward to the tournament.

"I put it close to equal as a Grand Slam‚ actually.

"It's probably one of the most prestigious events that we have‚ because to get there‚ you have to be one of the best eight players in the world.

“Just being a part of it‚ just playing there is already an honour itself.

"It's close to‚ or it's maybe equal to winning a Grand Slam‚ and I think other players will tell you the same thing‚ because just to be there‚ you obviously play well throughout the whole year."