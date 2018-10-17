We FINALLY know why Dr Malinga doesn't want to sleep

Sleep for what? Sleep for who? It is Dr Malinga’s daily mantra and it is what he will be remembered for and for him‚ not only is it his signature‚ but his winning recipe to making hits!

By now you probably know what to associate your fave Mzansi artists with. You know that without doubt Kwesta shall rap about some sort of alcoholic beverage (be it ngud or spirit or cider) and Cassper will tell you about his Rolex and Bentley "buy one get one free" combo. Most of your faves are all about love‚ but Dr Malinga is all about NOT SLEEPING.

"I don't sleep because I am a hard worker. We don't sleep because the festive season is the time for us to celebrate all the other sleepless nights we've had during the year. My songs are for people that work hard‚" Dr Malinga told TshisaLIVE.

This post by DJ Tira even gives a forecast of Dr Malinga's potential future hits! All about not sleeping.