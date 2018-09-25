Eastern Cape police make arrest in Dutywa family murder case
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murders of a family who were found killed in Dutywa last week‚ said Eastern Cape police.
“The suspect was arrested on Sunday at Nqabane Village‚ Dutywa. [He] is due to appear before the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court‚” said Captain Jackson Manatha.
The triple murder occurred on Friday night.
Manatha said community members had tipped them off about the murder of the 49-year-old father‚ his 40-year-old wife and their eight-year-old daughter in Nqabane Village.
“It looked like they were attacked with bush knives‚” Manatha said‚ adding that the motive for the attack was not immediately clear.