Glacier CEO Khanyi Nzukuma reflects on his money habits and leaving a real legacy

You might expect the chief executive of a wealth management company to be ostentatious and proud. Khanyi Nzukuma, the CEO of Glacier by Sanlam, is anything but. He’s modest, gracious and generous, and these attributes influence how he manages his own money.

The son of a teacher-turned-priest and a nurse, Nzukuma started his career as a school teacher. But it wasn’t long before he left the profession to become a financial adviser at age 23. “I saw it as an opportunity to get into my own business,” he told the Money Habits Series.

But his early years in the business were frustrating. “All of a sudden, I was earning a lot of money, which I wasn’t accustomed to. I made mistakes, like buying an expensive car. But I also bought a townhouse, which was a positive.”

As a commission-only earner, he had a variable income, and on occasion had to turn to his father for help. “He was quite upset. So I learnt early on to budget, save and invest for the long term. I learnt discipline. When times were hard, I sold the townhouse.”

He says he gained an understanding of asset classes and about risk and return which gave him an appreciation for the need to invest in shares.

“I learnt about the concept of diversifying. Property gives you predictability whereas shares are volatile, but if you stay the course you can create substantial wealth [by investing in shares].

“And I learnt you need an emergency kitty.”

Nzukuma says he fastidiously checks his bank statements line by line, loves his spreadsheets and has budgets for everything.

“Every year, I set up a family budget and a budget for my bonus. A percentage of it goes towards holidays, and a percentage towards reducing our bond.

“I have a capital expenditure budget and a monthly budget, which I monitor.”