How to protect yourself against cyber criminals

Tax season is phishing season, and cyber criminals are preying on unsuspecting taxpayers through a range of sophisticated phishing techniques that could put your personal and financial information at risk.

And as a Sars MobiApp user you face the similar risks to those you face using mobile banking applications, Brian Pinnock, cyber security expert at Mimecast warns.

Riccardo Spagni, a cryptocurrency and blockchain developer, says information is freely available than ever, but we should not be so free and easy with our most personal information. There are also a lot more people who want to use your information for their own (possibly nefarious) purposes, he says.

So watch out for ways in which scammers try to get your personal info by way of what is known as “social engineering”.

Phishing is the most common form of this, Pinnock says.

The attacker creates a website that looks like that of an organisation like Sars or a bank and sends you the link via email or social media that looks convincing, often because it uses content from the legitimate site, he says.

In “spear phishing” the attackers take advantage of information available on social media but may augment this with stolen data.

“These attacks are usually tailored to you and contain information that you, the potential victim, assume is not readily available – like a password or account number – and so appears more realistic,” Pinnock says.

He says vishing involves the fraudster calling you by phone or using an interactive voice response system that attempts to trick you into believing it is a legitimate system, set up by, for example, Sars or your bank.

The Sars MobiApp, Pinnock says, requires a fairly comprehensive registration process, including submitting proof of residence, which makes it more difficult for attackers to compromise the app.

The Sars app also uses a password and a PIN – known as two-factor authentication. However, no application can be 100% secure because of the human factor, Pinnock cautions.