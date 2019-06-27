Surge in mobile fraud with SIM swap

There has been an increase of more than 200% in the number of incidents of mobile banking fraud involving a SIM swap, the annual crime stats released by the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) show.

Mobile banking is classified as banking via USSD, which stands for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data. The USSD interface is a channel between a bank and a mobile network operator on which the USSD communication takes place.

According to Sabric, there were 12,121 incidents of mobile banking fraud reported in 2018 compared with 5,762 in 2017. More than 11,000 of these cases involved a SIM swap.

Sabric’s stats show an increase in crime in almost every category during the reporting period of 01 January to 31 December 2018.