Avoid being your own worst foe when you’re investing

Why is there such a big difference between the average return delivered by some unit trust funds and the average return earned by investors in these funds?

A US study shows that investors typically earn returns three percentage points lower than those that funds report, while local research by Allan Gray found that the average annual returns earned by investors in the asset manager’s three most popular unit trust funds were 1.5 to 4.4 percentage points lower than these funds’ annual returns between 2000 and 2010.

This is known as the “behaviour gap” because due to our behaviour, as investors, we make mistakes that cost us in the long run.

Common mistakes include switching out of our investments when the market performs poorly (as it has in recent years), or switching fund managers to chase the latest top-performing manager, or disinvesting so that we can invest in a more popular or less volatile asset class.

If you had invested R100,000 in the SA equity market using a fund tracking the JSE All Share Index in December 2006 and stayed invested, your money would have grown to R338,022.

But if you had been spooked by the sharp falls in equity prices during the 2008 global financial crisis and moved your money out of equities and into cash, you might have ended up with only R151,797 by December 2018.

Even if you had disinvested after the global financial crisis and then re-invested in equities a year later when the market was more stable, your R100,000 may have only grown to R247, 174.

This shows how important it is to weather the storm.