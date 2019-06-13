Safeguard your cryptocurrency from hackers

Newcomers to the cryptocurrency space are generally not aware of how frequently crypto exchanges are hacked. As recently as last month, Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange available today, was hacked. It is generally considered to be one of the most secure exchanges. Nevertheless, $41m (about R600m) worth of funds were stolen.

Looking back, 2018 was a record-breaking year for cryptocurrency exchange hacks. The records include the number of exchanges that were hacked, the total value of cryptocurrencies that were stolen, and the largest hack of all time – the theft of more than $400m (about R5.9bn) worth of XEM tokens from Coincheck. According to Coindesk.com, about $865m (about R12.7bn) worth of assets were stolen in 2018.

While it might be obvious for some, many newbies do not realise that once they have opened an account with an exchange such as Luno and purchased bitcoins or ether, they are not in possession of their own private keys.