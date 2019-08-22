Which money transfer service is cheapest?

Those dear to you are far away. You have money, they don’t. How do you get some funds to them, and preferably as cheaply and as quickly as possible?

Thanks to various forms of technology, there are several options for sending money to almost any place in the world. Service providers like banks – and Shoprite – do this for a fee. They offer mobile and online options for money transfer but, if you’re less tech savvy, you can go to one of their branches to arrange a money transfer in person.

Where to access money transfer services

Most of the big banks, except Capitec, offer this service, and in most cases, you don’t need to have a bank account with them. The most common money transfer options used by the banks for those who do not have a bank account are Western Union and MoneyGram. Bidvest notes that when using their service through Western Union, you can send up to R3,000 worldwide without proof of income or address.

If you do have a bank account, your options widen, as you do not have to visit a branch in person: you could do the transaction online, or through a bank's mobile app.

With Shoprite K’nect, you need to register. This can be done in store, at the new K’nect stores they are beginning to roll out, or at the existing Money Market counters in the Usave, Shoprite, Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores that offer this service. They also have a USSD mobile option (dial *134*562#), and an online option (www.shopritefinancialservices.co.za) – or you can phone them (021 300 3838).

Where in the world?

Western Union has a vast network with over 500,000 agent locations worldwide in over 200 countries and territories, and MoneyGram too is in 200 countries, with 350,000 agent locations worldwide. Of these, 26,000 are in Africa (including Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Ghana). So chances are you can get your money where it needs to go. The banks note that they are not able to send money to sanctioned countries.

Shoprite Money Transfers serves over 100 countries, including Zimbabwe, Malawi, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana.

Get time on your side

If you have a need for speed, consider service providers that do money transfers through Western Union and MoneyGram. Queues and paperwork aside, and depending on business hours and time zones, the actual transfer of the funds can be very fast.