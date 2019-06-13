How to ensure your business outlives you

While many people appreciate the importance of estate planning to protect their wealth and secure the livelihoods of their loved ones when they die, very few business owners are giving it the same thought.

If you are an entrepreneur or business owner is it vital to ask critical questions, for example:

Will my business continue to operate when I die?

Will my business go to my spouse and / or child(ren)?

Are they able to run the business?

Do they even care to take it over?

If in a partnership, do I want my other shareholders to buy out my shares in the business?

Do I want them to pay it into my estate?

How will they pay for this and how will my shares be valued?

Heartache and headache

Barend van der Westhuizen, a Certified Financial Planner and Provincial General Manager at Absa Insurance and Financial Advisers, says your will should carefully detail how you want your business affairs to be handled, and it should elaborate on the role of each person when you die.

Johan Strydom of FNB Fiduciary Services says a failure to plan properly for the appropriate disposal of your interests in a business will leave headaches for the surviving business partners as well as your spouse or heirs.

And it’s not just these immediate individuals who can be negatively impacted by a failure to plan for business continuity. Strydom says if your company employs people or has suppliers who depend on it, they can also experience significant financial problems if you don’t plan ahead.

Death and taxes

The tax implications in various scenarios, if unplanned for, can become onerous, and Van der Westhuizen says you need a professional to help you navigate this difficult terrain.