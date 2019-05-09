How death of a parent in debt affects children

You may be worried about being saddled with your parents’ debts on their death, especially if you’re in the “sandwich generation”, where you support both your children and your parents.

The good news is that if your dependent parents are poor and have no assets, their debts will die with them. You can’t be burdened with their debt. It has to be written off. But if they have assets, such as a home or a car, these will be sold to cover their debts when they die, leaving you – their heirs – with little or no inheritance.

“Creditors will always get paid first, before beneficiaries of a deceased estate. Only once all debt has been settled from the estate – which can take months, and sometimes years – the balance of funds will be distributed to the deceased’s heirs, according to their will,” says David Weare, the franchise principal at Momentum Consult.

The only time you can be saddled with your indigent parents’ debts is if you had signed as a guarantor or co-signed for any asset or debt. In such a case, you can be held responsible for the balance owed on your parents’ debt, Weare says.

If a deceased parent has a life policy and has nominated beneficiaries, the proceeds of the policy will not form part of the estate and therefore can’t be used to settle outstanding debt. The proceeds must be paid to the beneficiaries. But if the deceased parent did not nominate a beneficiary, the proceeds of the life policy will automatically be paid to the estate, Louis van Vuren, the chief executive of the Fiduciary Institute of SA, says.