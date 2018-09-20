A will ensures your assets remain with the chosen ones

In a will you can make provision for your spouse to live in the property until his or her death and your children may only inherit the house when your life partner passes away.

If you choose to divide your assets among your spouse and children, and the main, or only asset, is the family home, rather say in your will that the house should be sold and leave the cash from the sale of the house to be divided among your spouse and children, Neilson says. Nothing prevents any of the heirs or their spouses from buying the property if they choose to do so.

What inevitably happens is that fighting breaks out among family members because it is impractical for everybody to live in the property. This is why it is important for each person who owns property and who has children or family members dependent on them to have a will, Neilson says.

Mvuzo Notyesi and Ettienne Barnard, co-chairpersons of the Law Society of SA (LSSA), say if you die without leaving a will your assets may not be left to the person of your choice; it can also take longer to have an executor appointed, and the executor who is appointed may be somebody you may not have chosen yourself.

In addition, there could be unnecessary costs and there could be unhappiness and conflict among members of your family because there are no clear instructions on how to distribute your assets.

A valid will allows you to state your last wishes - who should inherit your assets and property, to appoint an executor of your choice for your estate and also a guardian for your minor children.

South Africans are invited to have a simple will drawn up for free this week at attorneys around the country this National Wills Week - September 17 to 21. Contact details of all participating attorneys can be accessed on the website www.LSSA.org.za