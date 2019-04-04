Funds must consider all when paying out on death

Pension fund trustees must decide how to allocate any death benefits from your fund equitably among your dependents and those you list as nominees.

A board that fails to consider all your dependents and nominees' circumstances after your death can be asked to reconsider, recent cases before the Pension Funds Adjudicator show.

The distribution of your pension, provident, preservation or retirement annuity fund savings and any life cover you have through your fund is governed by section 37C of the Pension Funds Act, Tashia Jithoo, an independent pension law specialist, says.

These death benefits will not form part of your estate after your death and you cannot direct how they should be distributed through your will. Instead, section 37C places the duty on the trustees of your fund, using your beneficiary nomination form as a guideline to your wishes, to determine how to distribute the money equitably.

Jithoo says the law aims to ensure that none of your dependents is left without financial support after your death, but the trustees cannot just ignore those you nominate to receive benefits. They can override your wishes but should have good reasons for doing so.

WHEN TRUSTEES GET IT WRONG

Muvhango Lukhaimane, the Pension Funds Adjudicator, recently decided the Absa Pension Fund trustees had got it wrong and ordered them to reconsider their decision to allocate the entire death benefit of more than R1m to the 75-year-old mother of a deceased member. The member had listed his mother and his ex-partner as equal nominees.

The fund said the mother's age and her son's responsibility to take care of her needs beyond the state grant she received were reasons to exclude his former partner. The member and his former partner had had a child together but it died in an accident with the father.

The trustees also argued that the former partner was only 37 years old, was employed and earning enough to support herself. The woman and her partner had separated by the time the member died.