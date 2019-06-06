More consumers struggling to pay accounts on time

A higher number of South Africans using credit are defaulting on their credit cards, personal loans, vehicle finance and home loan agreements for the first time, data from one of the country’s top consumer credit bureaux shows.

If you are struggling to manage your budget, it may give you some comfort to know you are not alone.

“Consumers’ disposable incomes have been under even more pressure in recent months. For many, the reality is that survival in difficult economic times involves taking on more debt to service short-term needs. And in many cases, these are unsecured loans that will affect households in the long run,” David Coleman, the chief data officer at Experian SA, says.

Taking on more credit to make ends meet isn’t an option as it and will only get you into further difficulties. If you are unable to earn more income, you have to cut your expenses. Borrowing more is not the solution.

In the first quarter of the year, the Experian Consumer Default Index increased to 3.56% compared to the previous quarter’s index reading of 3.41%. This is also up from 3.24% in the first quarter of 2018.

The index measures, on an on-going basis, the default behaviour of South African consumers with home loan, vehicle loan, personal loan and credit card accounts. It tracks the default rate, measuring the sum of first-time defaulted balances (accounts that have never been in default before) as a percentage of the total sum of balances outstanding.