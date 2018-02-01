Clearing short-term debt is good for financial wellbeing

The trouble with buying on a credit card or a store car is that you can easily find yourself paying back double the amount you had borrowed.

If you stick to the prescribed minimum repayment plan that a financial institution has given you to pay off the short-term credit product, chances are that it will take you some time to finish paying it off, which will be detrimental to your household budget in these trying times.

If you pay more than the minimum amount required, you will pay off the debt sooner and have more cash in your pocket, which you could use to start a savings account or to join a savings club such as a

stokvel.

Once you are done paying off your short-term debt, try your best to avoid these sort of credit products in future, especially if your use of such products is driven by a desire for entertainment - a want rather than a need.

It is better not to go out partying or clubbing just because you have exhausted your monthly income.

If you train yourself to use money wisely over the short term, it becomes easier to pay more into medium- and long-term commitments such as your home loan or car finance loan.