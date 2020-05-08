Battling transport utility Prasa will restart only at lockdown level 3

Mpondo said the lockdown also severely affected Prasa’s planned critical maintenance work due to the continued shortage of required commodities, as key suppliers were closed during the lockdown.

He said Prasa was looking at offering voluntary severance packages (VSPs) to about 2,000 of its employees nearing retirement age to address the cash crunch. He had addressed a letter to unions, asking for consultations on the VSPs, citing Prasa’s deteriorating financial position, which was worsened by Covid-19.

The administrator is meeting organised labour on Thursday, Friday and next week to discuss this, among other issues bedevilling the utility.

Mpondo said the loss in

revenue had a big effect as the operating subsidy from the department could not cover Prasa costs. His team was working on initiatives aimed at improving revenue over time and also reducing other costs, including overtime, allowances, travel and accommodation.

He said it was an accepted practice at Prasa over the years to budget for a deficit, and said his plans look to change this unacceptable budgeting culture. Mpondo said train operations would resume under level 3 of the lockdown, adding that Prasa has put precautions in place to limit community transmission and outbreaks.

There would be screening and testing at stations in collaboration with the department of health. Crowd management and social-distancing would be practised, while sanitation booths were being sourced for stations.