Unions don’t plan to be railroaded at Prasa talks

Bongisizwe Mpondo, administrator of the troubled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), will meet disgruntled trade unions on Friday over the proposal to retrench workers.

Prasa is facing a "debilitating cash flow crunch" brought about by many years of looting and mismanagement.

The unions have accused Mpondo of acting in bad faith in trying to address the state-owned rail and bus operator’s challenges, saying he contributed to its financial woes.

Mpondo was appointed by transport minister Fikile Mbalula in December 2019 to fix the ailing business.

This week Prasa, which failed to pay R23m to employees’ retirement fund benefits in the past two months, announced it was considering implementing job cuts through voluntary severance packages. It has an estimated 17,000 workforce.

Spokesperson for Prasa Makhosini Mgitywa told Business Day the proposal to reduce the headcount was informed by revenues that had been declining even before the national lockdown began in March. He said these had since worsened.

"In the past several years, Prasa has been having budget deficits and labour costs that are above half of the operational expenditure budget. This has put pressure on cash flow and made it difficult for the agency to pay creditors and suppliers."

