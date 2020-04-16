State capture commission witnesses get a reprieve ... for now

People accused of facilitating and aiding — or being witnesses to — state capture can breathe a temporary sigh of relief.

Those who were scheduled to answer before the Zondo commission of inquiry between next week and the end of April will now no longer do so because of the extension of the countrywide lockdown.

The commission has been on hold since mid-March after the coronavirus outbreak. It was due to resume next week.

Commission spokesperson Rev Mbuyiselo Stemela said that those who were meant to appear in the final 10 days of this month would be allocated new dates.

However, all those who have been given dates that fall outside the lockdown period, he said, would still have to appear — unless the commission decided otherwise should the lockdown be extended further.