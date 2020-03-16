State of nation disaster will affect human rights

The state of nation disaster means that some of the human rights listed in the bill of rights would be limited.

As such in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, random testing of public transport patrons would be introduced along with heightened hygiene and sanitation

Majority of South Africans rely on public transport - such as taxis, buses and trains - to commute to work. There are others who use flights to travel to work on daily basis. Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said that they would be meeting with the sector where random testing and sanitation would be introduced.

Mbalula formed part of the ministers who were providing clarity on how their respective departments would deal with the implementation of a state of national disaster as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last night.