Prasa boss Lucky Montana lied to the board and hid crucial information - Zondo inquiry

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana operated with an iron fist at the state company, concealed crucial information from the board, lied to its members and oversaw the illegal sacking of 500 workers.

That's according to former Prasa board chair Popo Molefe in his testimony at the Zondo commission.

On his appointment in August 2014, Molefe said he and the board requested existing contracts that Prasa had signed from Montana. But Montana played cat and mouse with the board, refusing to submit contracts or documents.

This led to the board directly contacting Webber Wentzel, who had provided legal services to Prasa related to a R51bn contract for the manufacturing of new trains known as Gibela.

This move too did not yield the board's desired results as the law firm had only a single copy for their use and was unable to give the board a copy of the contract.