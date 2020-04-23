Competition Commission probe finds Dis-Chem inflated face mask prices

A Competition Commission probe has found that pharmaceutical giant Dis-Chem charged excessive prices on essential goods after some prices skyrocketed by up to 200%.

The finding has seen the commission referring the case to the Competition Tribunal for prosecutions for excessive pricing during the State of National Disaster as declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The commission said the excessive prices of essential hygienic goods have been to the detriment of customers and consumers in contravention of Section 8(1)(a) of the Competition Act.

In a statement, the commission indicated that "the essential items are surgical face masks blue 50PC, surgical face masks 5PC and surgical face masks folio dress blue".

"For surgical face mask blue 50PC, the average price was inflated from R43.47 (excl VAT) per unit (50 masks) in February 2020 to R156.95 (excl VAT) per unit (50 masks) in March 2020, a price increase of 261%," stated the commission's statement. "The surgical face masks 5PC, the average price increased from R13.27 (excl VAT) per unit (5 masks) in February 2020 to R19.03 (excl VAT) per unit (5 masks) in March 2020, a price increase of 43%."