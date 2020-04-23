Solidarity Fund hopeful price of PPE for medics will fall

There are promising signs that the price of medical protective equipment will fall in the next few weeks, the Solidarity Fund said on Thursday.

The fund was established a month ago by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to channel government funds and donations to fight Covid-19 and relieve the economic hardship wrought on households. One of its priorities is sourcing and procuring personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks and gloves on the international market, which has seen huge price hikes in the face of soaring global demand.

Covid-19 has raced around the world since it first emerged in late December, sending even rich nations scrambling to find medical supplies. As of Thursday, there were about 2.65-million reported cases world wide, with about 730,000 of those recovered, with 185,000 deaths. SA has so far confirmed more than 3,600 cases and 65 deaths.

“Thus far we have been able to procure well within and often below the surge price range. We are hoping global supply constraints will ease in the next three weeks and prices will come down,” said Solidarity Fund healthcare lead Jonathan Broomberg, who heads insurer Discovery’s Vitality health business.