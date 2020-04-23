Clicks warns of tough times due to lockdown

Retail pharmacy company Clicks suspended its interim dividend and warned trading would be tough for the rest of its financial year due to the coronavirus crisis, despite a better-than-expected rise in first-half earnings.

Clicks said the economic impact of the pandemic could be compounded by power cuts when South African businesses re-open, which remains a risk to retail sales, particularly in the higher-demand winter season.

President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed a lockdown on March 26, banning anyone but essential workers from leaving home except to buy food or medicine, when South Africa had just 400 cases.

Clicks said on Thursday it had seen unprecedented levels of demand across stores nationally, particularly for hygiene and healthcare products, after Ramaphosa's declaration of the state of disaster and announcement of the lockdown.