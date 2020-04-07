Pay R3m or retract! Scare for Joburg dad who accused Spar of hiking prices

A Robertsham man who claimed in a Facebook post that supermarkets in his area of Johannesburg were hiking their prices during lockdown received a demand of R3m from the owner of one of the stores for “financial losses and reputational damage”.

On March 29, Mohammed Ismail posted on the Robertsham Community Facebook page: “We need to report all the retail shops in our area ... I have noticed they have hiked their pricing between 5% and 10% on fast-moving items ... Please can we get an authority involved as they are making more money just because we are on lockdown ... ”

Urged by other community members to “name and shame”, he added: “So far I have noticed Spar Xavier” and he went on to name specific branches of Pick n Pay, Woolworths and Shoprite.

On April 1, Ismail received a letter on Facebook Messenger from an attorney representing the owner of Spar Xavier, saying his statements were “completely untrue, vexatious and highly defamatory” and had caused that store serious financial losses and reputational damage”.

“Our client has computed its financial losses to date resulting from your unlawful actions in the sum of R3m.”

That equates to R1m a day.

Ismail was instructed to pay that amount within 14 days, failing which a summons would be issued against him in the Gauteng high court.