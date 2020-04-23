WATCH | This video of a leopard teaching her cubs how to cross the road will make you smile

Delport said at first, they were convinced that there were no leopards in Kruger.

“Early morning, my daughters and I left the camp looking for leopards. They were convinced that there are no leopards in the Kruger, as neither of them had ever seen one. As we drove, I jokingly convinced them to start singing in the car, to draw the leopards out. So they did - and to my surprise it worked.

“We hit a traffic jam where a few cars were stationary. It seemed like visitors were looking at a pride of lions. Then my daughter noticed that in the thicket behind our vehicle, there was a mother leopard trying to move her cubs,” Delport said.