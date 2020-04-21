Jobs bloodbath looms as stoppage due to pandemic starts to bite

"Prior to the lockdown, the Kopanang and Tau Lekoa mines have been making significant losses during the past years. The Tau Lekoa mine made an accumulated cash loss of R1.283bn from 2015 to last year, and a further cash loss of R107m for the first three months of 2020; the Kopanang mine made an accumulated cash loss of R305m from March 2018 to December last year, and a further cash loss of R37m for the first three months of this year.

These losses, without restructuring of the workforces supporting these mining operations, are unsustainable," read the notice.

Kangra Coal in its notice served on workers on Thursday stated that it was "foreseeing" a loss of all its 428 employees due to, among others, depleted coal and effects of Covid-19 on operations and markets.

Last week, the embattled SAA served all its 4,700 employees with retrenchment notices. Several other mining companies have also told unions that they will be forced to cut jobs.

The National Union of Mine workers (NUM) described two recent notices from Vaal Main Reef which affected its three operations and another from Kangra coal received two days apart last week as "opportunistic."

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said: "We are rejecting both section 189 notices. They are opportunistic by taking such decisions, they must allow organised labour to come back to engage on how to save the mines. NUM will not entertain any section 189 notices even after the lockdown."

Essau Tau, Numsa's Mpumalanga secretary said he's dealing with three 189 notices with two served on workers just prior to the lockdown.

York Timber in Mbombela, Samanco and Manganese Metal Corporation (MMC) have all began consultative process as they prepare to shed jobs.

"We were supposed to start the consultative process with MMC this week, but I've asked for it to be postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown because we are a mandate-driven union, so we will not be able to consult right now," Tau said.