Join the free webinar | 'Stokvels' author Palesa Lengolo talks how to stretch money during tough times

Raise your hands if you’re anxious about the future? During the Covid-19 lockdown, there are very few, if any of us, who wouldn’t have their hands in the air right now. We really are in this together, and it’s time for everyone to remember not to panic. But without receiving helpful guidance, it’s often easier said than done.

What we all need now – apart from Love, Sweet Love (cue Dionne Warwick) – is sober, practical advice. Particularly when it comes to our money.

This is why the Sowetan Women’s Club has embarked on a series of digitised events to keep the women of SA informed, empowered and motivated through difficult times. The club was first started in 1998 as a platform for SA women to come together and inspire each other to greatness, and to find their personal happiness.