Join the free webinar | 'Stokvels' author Palesa Lengolo talks how to stretch money during tough times

Register now to stream a free webinar on April 23 at 10am

21 April 2020 - 15:35
Sign up to the Sowetan Women's Club to stream the free webinar on Thursday, April 23 at 10am.
Image: Unsplash/Humphrey Muleba

Raise your hands if you’re anxious about the future? During the Covid-19 lockdown, there are very few, if any of us, who wouldn’t have their hands in the air right now. We really are in this together, and it’s time for everyone to remember not to panic. But without receiving helpful guidance, it’s often easier said than done. 

What we all need now – apart from Love, Sweet Love (cue Dionne Warwick) – is sober, practical advice. Particularly when it comes to our money.

This is why the Sowetan Women’s Club has embarked on a series of digitised events to keep the women of SA informed, empowered and motivated through difficult times. The club was first started in 1998 as a platform for SA women to come together and inspire each other to greatness, and to find their personal happiness.  

Stokvels by Palesa Lengolo.
Image: Courtesy Penguin Random House

As the club has evolved over the years, it’s become clear that the ability of women to become financially independent is one of the first steps to self-actualisation.

Earning money and controlling how to save, invest or spend it is a critical element of female empowerment. But with it comes the stress of making the right decisions, and learning how to manage one’s finances during times such as these.

Right now, the biggest question we’re all asking ourselves is, how are we going to survive the financial pressure brought by the national lockdown? 

With this in mind, Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga is inviting SA’s women (and men) to join her in conversation with Palesa Lengolo – author of the book Stokvels, and an unrelenting champion of financial literacy - in an online gathering of minds to look at how we can stretch our rands further in these difficult times. 

 

Please join the conversation online on Thursday, April 23 2020 at 10am, by registering here.

For more information about the Sowetan Women’s Club Lifestyle Experience series of online events, please contact Phila Nkanunu at NkanunuP@arena.africa.  

Sowetan Women's Club gathering at Emperor's Palace last year.
Image: Supplied

