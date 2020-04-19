Business call for more repo rate cuts to save economy from effects of Covid-19 pandemic

The Reserve Bank will have to make another and more significant intervention amid fears that between one and three million jobs will be lost in the coming months due to economic inactivity as a result of the national lockdown.

This is according to Business Unity SA chair Sipho Pityana and Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu.

In separate interviews with TimesLIVE, the two said that they expect that the central bank would make further interventions as the Covid-19 pandemic decimates the economy.

Pityana said his expectation would be a further adjustment of interest rates which have now come down by a total of 200 basis points since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.