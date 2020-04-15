What if your warranty expires during lockdown?

If the warranty on your laptop, washing machine or fridge expires during the extended lockdown, will the supplier be obliged to honour it when it’s business as usual?

Technically no, but consumer goods and services ombudsman (CGSO) Magauta Mphahlele is urging suppliers to “take a humane and reasonable approach”.

The same applies to loyalty vouchers that expire during lockdown, she said.

“The companies and brands that emerge intact from this pandemic will be those that put their customers first.”

The most powerful consumer warranty is the Consumer Protection Act’s (CPA's) six-month warranty, which automatically applies to all goods and services sold.