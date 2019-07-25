'Fully corporate' PIC to be restored to its former glory, says chair Reuel Khoza

Dr Reuel Khoza has been elected the first non-political chair of the Public Investment Corporation in nearly two decades and has vowed to restore Africa’s largest investment manager to its former glory.

"We will restore the PIC to its former glory days when it was held in very high esteem, not only by its shareholder [the government] but by the various other publics it addresses itself to,” said Khoza, shortly after being elected chair of the PIC at the first meeting of the new board that was appointed by finance minister Tito Mboweni last week.

In contrast to the established practice of the past two decades, and the PIC Amendment Bill, which awaits President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signature, Mboweni selected a board that did not include the deputy minister of finance as chair, saying it was a decisive moment for the PIC to go "fully corporate".