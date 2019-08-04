Ntseki may replace his mentor Baxter

The SA Football Association (Safa) may throw Molefi Ntseki in the deep end and hand him the Bafana Bafana head coach job, albeit on a caretaker basis.

According to Sunday World sources, Ntseki could be the man to take over following the resignation of Stuart Baxter on Friday.

Baxter had been in charge for just over two years when he threw in the towel and Ntseki, who has been working under Baxter, is being considered for the hot seat

Safa's plan is to fill the vacancy by the end of this month, but if all fails in their search and they need more time, they are likely to give the job to Ntseki on a temporary basis.

Ntseki, 49, is very familiar with the national set-up having been coach of South Africa's junior teams, including guiding the U-17 side at the 2015 World Cup and working with Baxter in the senior side. In fact, the former school teacher has been around for a decade around the national teams.

Ntseki, who couldn't be reached for comment, has played a big role in scouting and profiling players for the senior national team.

He was influential in the selection of the squad that did duty and finished in the quarter-finals at the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

It's also understood that Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela may be considered. Komphela is no stranger to the national team having been caretaker coach in the past. Ntseki, however, would relish the challenge to prove his worth, even if it's just for a few games.