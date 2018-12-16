Middendorp out to wield axe

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp could wield the axe in the January transfer window, with a number of players at the club seen not to be pulling their weight.

Amakhosi have had three different coaches in 2018.

What is evident is that the problem has not only been in the coaching department but also within their players.

Steve Komphela and Giovanni Solinas have come and gone, and perhaps it's time the club considers an overhaul in the squad.

Club manager Bobby Motaung explained that the club would give Middendorp time to evaluate the team before making changes.

"We have a new coach, so we can't say we are off-loading. It depends on the reaction of the players with the coach," Motaung said.

"Some players may rise to the occasion. We will give him time to work with the team. January is around the corner and we will assess during that period."

Skipper Itumeleng Khune had an emotional post-match interview after their loss to Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout semifinal where he questioned whether some deserved to wear the jersey.

"Chiefs deserve better. We must account. These people deserve better. If the jersey is too heavy we might as well tell Bobby that this badge is too heavy for us," Khune said.

Their defensive department is arguably the team's weakest link and sweeping changes could be on the way.

Players including Mulomowandau Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana and Mario Booysen have come under the spotlight for their under-performances. Others, including Gustavo Paez, have an uncertain future at the club.

Middendorp admits that his mandate is to deliver. "It's a clear understanding that results are required. It's about results and let's be honest, if the results are coming then we will be on the right track."