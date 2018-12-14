Gordinho out to prop Amakhosi
As he prepares to make a return to Kaizer Chiefs, defender Lorenzo Gordinho is eager to contribute to the new cause at Naturena.
Gordinho has been on a 12- month loan at Bloemfontein Celtic since January. A lot has changed at Amakhosi since the 24-year-old relocated to the Free State.
There have been three coaches, Steve Komphela and Giovanni Solinas having been replaced now by Ernst Middendorp.
With the team's shaky defence a cause for concern, fans hope Gordinho will bolster the back-line. "I feel humbled for the supporters to have that faith in me and see me in that light. I have to repay the faith and I think I will be ready.
"When I return I will give my best just like I did at Celtic. I have learned a lot from being away from the comfort zone and will continue to work hard," Gordinho told Sowetan.
He played his last game for Phunya Sele Sele in midweek in the 3-0 loss to AmaZulu, where he received a red card. This means he will miss Celtic's two remaining matches before his contract expires at the end of the month.
The Benoni-born lad admits it is a bitter-sweet moment to be leaving Celtic, who have been among the top performing sides in the top division.
"It's a bitter-sweet moment to be honest. What I can say is that I have been leaving it all out there on the field and I am very thankful to the fans, my teammates and management."
The Chiefs development product insisted that he enjoyed a good relationship with Komphela: "When I reunited with coach Steve we started on a new chapter... there was no bad blood like some people were making it out to be."