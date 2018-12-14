Gordinho out to prop Amakhosi

As he prepares to make a return to Kaizer Chiefs, defender Lorenzo Gordinho is eager to contribute to the new cause at Naturena.

Gordinho has been on a 12- month loan at Bloemfontein Celtic since January. A lot has changed at Amakhosi since the 24-year-old relocated to the Free State.

There have been three coaches, Steve Komphela and Giovanni Solinas having been replaced now by Ernst Middendorp.

With the team's shaky defence a cause for concern, fans hope Gordinho will bolster the back-line. "I feel humbled for the supporters to have that faith in me and see me in that light. I have to repay the faith and I think I will be ready.

"When I return I will give my best just like I did at Celtic. I have learned a lot from being away from the comfort zone and will continue to work hard," Gordinho told Sowetan.