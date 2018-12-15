Castro scores twice as Kaizer Chiefs see off Elgeco to gain advantage

Kaizer Chiefs made a confident stride towards the next stage of the Caf Confederation Cup, and won for a second game since Ernst Middendorp took over as coach, as they beat Malagasy side Elgeco Plus 3-0 in the first leg of their second round tie at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Philani Zulu hammered home the opener with a superb finish in the 33rd minute at the end of a smart build-up as Chiefs impressed with a new-style passing game and Leonardo Castro got two goals near the end.

The Colombian forward’s 86th minute goal came as much relief and then a penalty in stoppage time could well prove vital over the two legs and was as much as Chiefs deserved.

But it could have been a much more decisive victory had they not rushed matters on a slippery surface in the near-deserted Durban venue.