Middendorp will not tinker as Kaizer Chiefs turn to Caf Confederation Cup

New Kaizer Chiefs boss Ernst Middendorp is looking for consistency from his side and therefore will not be tinkering too much with his team for Saturday’s Caf Confederation Cup tie against Malagasy opponents Elgeco Plus.

Middendorp said he would try to play again with as many of the players who featured in his maiden game back in charge of Amakhosi on Wednesday when they beat SuperSport United 1-0 in the Absa Premiership at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

“Obviously we will have to take stock of the knocks from Wednesday. Philani Zulu‚ for example‚ was cramping at the end of the game but I want to stick as much as I can with the players from Wednesday‚” he told TimesLIVE ahead of Saturday’s second round‚ first leg tie at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.