New Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp admits he ‘can have some crazy ideas’

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has admitted he is aware he is not always an easy person to deal with.

Middendorp was reflecting on a warm reception that the supporters gave him when he first went onto the field at Mbombela Stadium before his debut match on Wednesday.

Middendorp returned to the helm of the club after more than a decade to steer Chiefs to a 1-0 win over SuperSport United in Nelspruit in midweek and admitted afterwards he has a reputation for being prickly.

“I’m aware that I’m not always an easy person [to deal with]‚” he said.